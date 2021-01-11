Australia's NSW reports three new cases as lockdown is eased

MELBOURNE • Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state recorded three new coronavirus cases yesterday, as a three-week lockdown for about a quarter of a million people in Sydney's northern beach suburbs was eased.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said masks in public places and on transport will remain mandatory for greater Sydney, and some public gathering restrictions will continue as the recent outbreak of the pandemic there still poses risks.

"It only takes one or two cases to get out of control or (an) undetected line of transmission to get out of control for all of us to be in a situation where we have to consider making things tighter," she said at a press conference.

NSW state and Sydney, Australia's largest city, have been isolated from the rest of the country by state border closures or 14-day mandatory quarantine rules for inter-state arrivals from NSW, following a mid-December outbreak.

There were no new cases reported yesterday in either Victoria or Queensland, both of which share borders with NSW.

Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, was midway through its three-day strict lockdown yesterday after the discovery of a single case of the virulent Britain-linked coronavirus variant.

Brisbane's case, the first time the highly transmissible variant linked to Britain was recorded in a community in Australia, and several other cases of the new variant recorded in managed hotel quarantine have put the country on high alert.

Thanks to strict and swift measures, high rates of community compliance and aggressive testing and tracing, Australia has been more successful than most advanced economies in managing the pandemic, with total infections at around 28,600 and 909 deaths so far.

REUTERS