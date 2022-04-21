Australia's Labor leader Anthony Albanese gets Covid-19 amid election campaign

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese will isolate at home after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening (April 21), effectively putting him out of action for a part of the election campaign.

Mr Albanese said he was "feeling fine so far" and will be isolating in Sydney for the next seven days.

The leader of the Labor Party was due to travel to Western Australia, according to a statement.

Elections are set for May 21 and both Labor and the ruling Liberal National coalition are hot on the campaign trail.

Earlier in the week, Mr Albanese had attended the first election debate with Prime Minister Scott Morrison where the two fielded questions on integrity, health care and security.