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The national gender pay gap was 19.7%, meaning women earn an average of about A$27,400 (S$23,700) less than men each year.

SYDNEY – Australia’s national gender pay gap has fallen below 20% for the first time, the latest Workplace Gender Equality Agency snapshot shows.

The national gender pay gap was 19.7%, meaning women earn an average of about A$27,400 (S$23,700) less than men each year, WGEA said, citing data from the 2025-2026 financial year.

The small decline in the gap from 2025 came as women were less overrepresented in the lowest pay bracket, more women worked full-time and in management roles, and there was stronger earnings growth for women in some industries, including healthcare and retail trade, WGEA reported.

“We should recognise the progress, but a gap of nearly 20% is still substantial,” WGEA chief executive officer Christine Castley said.

The financial and insurance services sector remains the worst offender in terms of gender pay parity, with a 26.7% gap, though it fell slightly from the prior year.

Public administration and safety has the smallest gap, at 0.4%.

The data covers more than six million employees and 9,000 employers.

The overall pay gap is at its lowest since WGEA began collecting data in the 2013-2014 financial year, when women were paid 28.6% less than men.

The survey now includes more employers, and public and private sector data has in 2026 been combined for the first time.

Women comprise 51% of the workforce and hold 44% of management positions overall, the data shows.

The percentage of women holding management roles declines as the seniority of the position increases. Just 24% of CEO roles are held by women.

“We are getting more women into management,” Castley said.

“But if leadership continues to be designed around full-time availability while women continue to carry more of this responsibility for care, we probably shouldn’t be surprised that the representation falls away at senior levels.” BLOOMBERG