Australia's ex-PM accused of undermining democracy with secret roles

SYDNEY • Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday said his predecessor Scott Morrison "undermined our democracy" by secretly appointing himself minister for home affairs and the treasury during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the health, finance and resources portfolios previously revealed.

Mr Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, has come under fire from senior members of his own party and its coalition partner, the National Party, who were unaware of the arrangements.

After a review of the matter by the Prime Minister's department, Mr Albanese told reporters that Mr Morrison had taken on the health and finance portfolios in March 2020, resources in April last year, and home affairs and the treasury in May the same year.

"It's completely extraordinary that these appointments were kept secret by the Morrison government from the Australian people," he said.

Mr Albanese said he was critical of the Morrison government for allowing a centralisation of power by the prime minister.

Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews said she had no knowledge that Mr Morrison also held the role, and called for him to resign from Parliament.

"You can't govern in a veil of secrecy," Ms Andrews, a Liberal Party lawmaker, told ABC radio after Mr Albanese's press conference.

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who left politics after losing his seat in the May election, was also unaware Mr Morrison held responsibility for the treasury, The Australian newspaper reported.

Opposition Liberal leader Peter Dutton said legal advice from the solicitor-general was needed before any decisions on next steps were made.

In a lengthy statement, Mr Morrison, who remains a Liberal backbencher, said he regretted that his actions had caused concern but he had "acted in good faith in a crisis".

Mr Morrison defended taking on extra ministerial roles without his Cabinet's knowledge during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it was "an unprecedented time" and that the powers served as a safeguard.

"I used such powers on one occasion only. I did not seek to interfere with ministers in the conduct of their portfolio," he said in the statement. He added that "in hindsight these arrangements were unnecessary".

Mr Morrison said in a radio interview earlier yesterday that he did not make the arrangements public because they were a safeguard only, and that it was an "oversight" the ministers were not informed their roles were duplicated.

REUTERS