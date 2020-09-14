Australia's Covid-19 hot spot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly 3 months

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Monday (Sept 14) reported seven deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 35 new cases, its lowest daily rise in infections since late June.

The state has eased some restrictions in its largest city Melbourne from Monday by shortening the overnight curfew by an hour and doubling the amount of time people are able to spend outside to two hours per day.

Victoria has continued a steady downward trend in daily cases in recent days with the rise in infections falling to double digits thanks to the hard lockdown from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.

The southeastern state, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, reported 41 cases and seven deaths a day earlier.

Australia has recorded a total of 27,000 Covid-19 infections, including 817 deaths.