Australia's circuit breakers prove effective in Covid-19 war

Snap lockdowns have been used successfully across the country in response to new clusters

Commuters in Melbourne last week during Australia's most recent circuit breaker - a five-day lockdown in the state of Victoria - to quickly stem the spread of a possible new wave of Covid-19. Australia has entered "the age of 'circuit breaker' lockdowns", said one public health expert.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Australia has inadvertently developed a new and successful approach to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, in which any sign of an outbreak prompts an immediate strict and short lockdown.

The first such "circuit breaker" occurred in Adelaide in November, when a small cluster of cases prompted the state government in South Australia to impose a sudden six-day lockdown.

