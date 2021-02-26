For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Australia's circuit breakers prove effective in Covid-19 war
Snap lockdowns have been used successfully across the country in response to new clusters
Australia has inadvertently developed a new and successful approach to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, in which any sign of an outbreak prompts an immediate strict and short lockdown.
The first such "circuit breaker" occurred in Adelaide in November, when a small cluster of cases prompted the state government in South Australia to impose a sudden six-day lockdown.
