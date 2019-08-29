Australia's backing for US mission in Strait of Hormuz draws mixed reactions

SYDNEY - Australia, which has joined the United States for each of its major conflicts in the past century, has just signed up for another.

It has committed troops to a US-led operation to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

But the decision by Prime Minister Scott Morrison has proven controversial and has split the consensus that often forms around Australian moves to back its closest ally.

Australia plans to send a surveillance plane, a frigate and staff for the mission's headquarters. About 200 troops will be involved.

The country is the third to join the operation, along with Britain and Bahrain. The deployment follows concerns about Iranian efforts to block oil tankers travelling through the narrow passage from the Persian Gulf.

But Australia's commitment has come under heavy criticism, particularly over concerns that its security focus - and that of the US - should instead be on the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Ashley Townshend, an international security expert from the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, said the deployment was "understandable but disappointing".

He said the Trump administration's withdrawal last year from an internationally-backed 2015 nuclear deal had led to avoidable tensions with Iran and Washington should seek to resolve the impasse through diplomacy.

"It is in our interests to protect freedom of navigation if it is genuinely at risk. But the solution in this case is to return to the negotiating table - not to contribute Australian forces… to appease a political request from the Trump administration," he told The Straits Times.

Mr Townshend said Australian leaders should have resisted the deployment and urged Washington to focus on addressing challenges in the region.

"I would rather see Australia say to the US that… we need to rebalance our strategic attention and military resources away from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific, particularly to deal with the growing challenge that China presents," he said. "There is a need for us to speak out and help the Americans help themselves."

A former chief of the army, Professor Peter Leahy of the University of Canberra, also said Australia's priorities should be on its own region. He added that the Middle East was "a bit of a quagmire" and cast doubt that the deployment will be "time limited".

"Let's think about how we protect our region and advance our sovereign interests here first," he told ABC News.

Professor Leahy said he "reluctantly" supported the deployment and noted that Australia was only making a modest commitment. "Let's hope it (the deployment) doesn't last very long," he said.

Several commentators pointed out that the deployment largely involved a "rebadging" of forces that were already due to operate in the Middle East.

Dr Rodger Shanahan, a research fellow with the Lowy Institute, said other countries have been reluctant to join the operation because it has "little coherent strategic direction".

He said the US wanted to pressure Iran to make further compromises on its nuclear programme but the strategy remained vague. Australia, he noted, appeared to be placating its ally without making a significant new military commitment.

"It's a neat political move," he told 2GB Radio.

The Labor opposition party supported the deployment, which effectively ensured that there was minimal political debate.

Some commentators supported the move as a way to back the US alliance, particularly ahead of Mr Morrison's trip to Washington.

Mr Morrison has repeatedly stressed that the aim of the mission is to ensure freedom of navigation and has indicated it will be a mission with limited aims and duration.

But previous missions to support the US have ended up lasting much longer - and costing more in both lives and funding - than originally intended. Australia still has troops in Afghanistan, a deployment which has lasted almost two decades.