Australia’s ABC tells far-right party to stop using ‘Bluey’ character

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The ABC said it did not own the intellectual property for Bluey, but was concerned by its unauthorised use for One Nation.

SYDNEY – Australia’s national broadcaster ABC called on the far-right One Nation party on Oct 28 to stop using children’s TV character Bluey in its political cartoons.

Bluey is the popular star of an Australian cartoon series featuring canines navigating childhood and parenting in the suburbs.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has come under fire for a 2024 political cartoon depicting Bluey driving a car over an Australian politician.

That cartoon in particular has come into the spotlight since a man allegedly drove deliberately into Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines on Oct 19.

Surgeons had to amputate both of her legs, and she remains in hospital.

The ABC said it did not own the intellectual property for Bluey, which it shows under licence, but was concerned by its unauthorised use for One Nation.

“The ABC is considering available options,” a spokesperson for the broadcaster said in a statement provided to AFP.

“In the meantime, the ABC considers the relevant cartoons should be immediately removed from One Nation’s platforms and no further use should occur.”

ABC managing director Hugh Marks told a Senate committee on Oct 27 that he had only recently become aware of the One Nation cartoon.

“It is an infringement of the intellectual property, number one, but it’s also a shocking use of Australia’s most loved character,” he said.

One Nation hit back at the ABC director in a social media post, saying it was not the first time he had taken aim at the party: “This time, over Bluey!”

“He cannot hide his contempt for One Nation and its voters. He exists in a parallel universe from most everyday Australians.”

A 43-year-old man, Brendan Nugent, was charged last week over the alleged attack on Haines.

He is accused of dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official. AFP