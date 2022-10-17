Australians take stock of flood damage amid warnings of more rain

SYDNEY - Thousands of Australians on Monday returned to homes and businesses to assess flood damage even as evacuation warnings remained in inland regions of the southeast and authorities warned of more rain ahead which could trigger renewed flooding.

Major flood warnings are in place across many regions despite little rainfall over the weekend with many swollen rivers only expected to reach peak flood levels this week.

“We are living in very dangerous times in the days and weeks ahead,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a media conference from Forbes, one of the worst-affected towns in New South Wales state.

“There is further rain expected later this week, so it remains a very dangerous situation.”

The weather bureau forecast another wild weather system that could bring rains up to 50 mm (2 inches) across some flood-hit regions.

Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania were slammed by an intense weather system last week with some taking more than a month’s worth of rain.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned the latest flooding has inundated “some of the best growing and producing (regions) in Australia” that will spike food prices, adding more pain to families battling surging inflation.