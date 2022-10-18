Australians take stock of flood damage amid further rain alert

SYDNEY - Thousands of Australians on Monday returned to homes and businesses to assess flood damage even as evacuation warnings remained in inland regions of the south-east.

The authorities also warned of more rain ahead, which could trigger renewed flooding.

Major flood warnings are in place across many regions despite little rainfall over the weekend, with many swollen rivers expected to reach peak flood levels this week.

The weather bureau forecast another wild weather system that could bring up to 50mm of rain across some flood-hit regions.

Large parts of Victoria state, southern New South Wales and the northern regions of the island state of Tasmania were slammed by an intense weather system last week, with some areas taking more than a month's worth of rain.

Speaking during a tour of flood-affected areas in New South Wales on Monday, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said he would look into support payments for farmers who had lost crops due to recent natural disasters.

Mr Watt said the flooding would have a "very large dollar impact" on this year's crop output.

He also added that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was still working out the exact figure.

In Melbourne's west, residents of the flooded suburb of Maribyrnong piled damaged furniture and soaked floor carpets outside homes, footage on social media showed.

Some Maribyrnong residents blamed a floodwall erected around the nearby Flemington Racecourse - home to November's annual Melbourne Cup horse race - for worsening the flooding.

Motel owner Meagan Keating in Rochester, one of the worst-hit towns about 200km north-west of Melbourne, was getting ready to begin her clean-up.

"I'm just looking forward to turning my no-vacancy off and being able to welcome people back," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"The biggest challenge is, where do you start?"

