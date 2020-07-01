Australian's New South Wales shuts border to virus hotspot residents

MELBOURNE (BLOOMBERG) - New South Wales, Australia's most-populous state, said residents of 10 virus hotspots in neighbouring Victoria would face six months in jail or a fine of A$11,000 (S$10,583) if they attempt to cross the border.

The 10 areas of Melbourne go into lockdown shortly before midnight as authorities attempt to crush a spike in coronavirus infections.

Victoria state has experienced two weeks of double-digit increases in new Covid-19 cases after social distancing restrictions were eased, jeopardising its economic recovery and prompting other states to delay plans to open their borders.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Wednesday (July 1) ordered residents from his state to avoid travelling to the impacted areas, saying they would have to quarantine for 14 days if they did so or face similar penalties.

New South Wales hasn't seen a flare-up in community transmissions and is further easing restrictions, allowing more people into venues and resuming community sport.