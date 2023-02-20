Australian university professor taken hostage in Papua New Guinea highlands

The Australian man is an archaeologist who works for an Australian university. PHOTO: ST ILLUSTRATION
SYDNEY – An Australian university professor has been taken hostage in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. 

The Australian man is an archaeologist working for an Australian university. He was accompanied by several Papua New Guinean students from a local university, who were also taken hostage. 

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape told local reporters on Monday that police and the military are on standby, and the government is working with missionaries who are acting as mediators. 

“We want those criminals to release those who are held in captivity,” he said in comments broadcast on ABC Television. 

“There is no place to run, there is no place to hide,” Mr Marape added.

The man was not identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. 

A source in Papua New Guinea said the situation was in “a crucial moment” and they could not comment further.

It is believed a ransom has been demanded.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

