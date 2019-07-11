Australian study links fibre intake during pregnancy to babies born with allergies and autoimmune disease

SYDNEY (XINHUA) - An Australian study has revealed that eating a high-fibre diet during pregnancy could dramatically reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia, a serious illness which the study has also shown could lead to babies developing allergies and autoimmune illnesses later in life.

Researchers from the University of Sydney's (UoS) Charles Perkins Centre, the Barwon Infant Study from Deakin University, Monash University, James Cook University and the Australian National University released the joint study on Wednesday (July 10).

Senior author, Professor Ralph Nanan from UoS, told Xinhua that the link between diet and pre-eclampsia is due to acetate, a compound produced in the gut bacteria of mothers as they process fibre.

Currently, pre-eclampsia occurs in up to 10 per cent of pregnancies, and symptoms include high blood pressure, protein in the urine and severe swelling in the mother, frequently leading to pre-term deliveries.

The first revelation of the study was to directly link acetate with mothers who develop pre-eclampsia.

"We measured acetate levels in (a group of pregnant women) and we found that mothers who developed pre-eclampsia have significantly lower levels of acetate than mothers who are healthy," Prof Nanan said.

Then, through experiments on mice, the researchers showed that in pregnancies where the mothers suffered from pre-eclampsia, the development of an important immune organ called the thymus was greatly reduced.

"So these babies have a smaller organ, an immune organ called the thymus which sits behind your breastbone," Prof Nanan explained

"And the thymus is actually a very important immune organ because it produces cells which prevent allergies and autoimmune disease."

"So what this means is that we now have a mechanism to understand why a diet low in fibre, like the Western diet, is associated with more allergies and autoimmune disease later in life," he said.

Based on the research, Prof Nanan recommends pregnant women maintain a diet high in plant-based and unprocessed foods - which he says is likely to be better for health anyway.

"Eat real food, not processed food, it should mainly be plant based, a bit of meat and a bit of fish but mostly plant based and not too much," he said.

Prof Nanan added that the Chinese diet which tends to include a lot of vegetables and unprocessed foods is better than the Western diet which includes a high amount of preservatives.

The team responsible for the study hope that further research will confirm the link between fibre and pre-eclampsia and could lead to prevention of the disease as well as reduced instances of allergies and autoimmune disease later in life.