Australian soldier seriously injured in crocodile attack in Queensland

MELBOURNE • A soldier from the Australian Army suffered serious head and chest injuries after being mauled by a crocodile, local media reported. The soldier's colleague, who came to his rescue in Queensland's far north, was also bitten.

Australian media said the two soldiers were swimming near a coastal fishing village in the Cape York Peninsula, about 800km north of Cairns, when they were attacked late on Friday.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service said on Twitter that it had flown the men to a hospital in Cairns, with media reporting both were in stable condition.

"Two blokes have been swimming in croc-infested waters. One got attacked and the other one tried to help," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) quoted Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Wayne Butcher as saying.

The soldier who came to aid his colleague suffered arm and wrist injuries, according to media reports. The defence department told ABC that both men are army personnel, but did not say whether they were on duty when the attack happened.

According to data from the government of Northern Territory - the state with the highest number of crocodiles in Australia - there are between 100,000 and 200,000 saltwater crocodiles, native to northern Australia, living in the wild in the country.

REUTERS