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Senator Leah Blyth felt One Nation was the only party ready to make “tough decisions” about the country’s future.

SYDNEY – An Australian senator said on Nov 26 she had defected to the far-right One Nation – a boost to the anti-immigration grouping ahead of a closely-watched state election expected to give a drubbing to the ruling Labor Party.

Senator Leah Blyth said she had left the main opposition Liberal party – for decades Australia’s leading conservative force – as she felt One Nation was the only party ready to make “tough decisions” about the country’s future.

She told journalists in Canberra: “70% of Australians believe that our country is headed in the wrong direction.”

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the defection was a “win for Australians, people that are fed up with the major political parties”.

She had previewed the shock move with a video on social media showing her cooking a steak in a sandwich press – a reference to an impromptu meal in her office with lawmaker and former deputy prime Minister Barnaby Joyce when he crossed over to her party in 2025 .

Blyth’s surprise defection comes just days before a closely-watched election in the state of Victoria, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor is expected to lose power for the first time in over a decade.

One Nation has said it hopes to play a kingmaker role in the state’s next government.

Labor has sunk in the polls as Australians grow increasingly weary with rising costs of living and sluggish economic growth.

In November, the country’s central bank was forced to again raise interest rates to a 18-year high, citing the prolonged war in the Middle East and persistent inflationary pressures.

One Nation – for years a fringe force dominated by provocateur Hanson – has in 2026 received a boost in support to become one of the country’s most popular parties, according to opinion polls.

Long known for racist and inflammatory statements about minorities, Hanson drew outrage from across the political spectrum in September for describing Indigenous Australians as the “most primitive race on Earth”.

She offered a rare but qualified apology for those remarks.

The Liberal-National party alliance governed Australia for much of the postwar period but had slumped into third place in the opinion polls under pressure from One Nation, which has vowed radical cuts to immigration. AFP