Australian’s FM Penny Wong set to host China official for talks

Ms Wong said she was keen to see more meetings between the countries’ foreign ministers. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

MELBOURNE – Negotiations are underway for Australia to host China’s foreign minister for high-level government talks, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong. 

“Officials are working through when this might work,” Ms Wong said Sunday in an interview with ABC News. “We would anticipate that dialogue to occur in Australia at an appropriate time.” 

Communications between Canberra and Beijing have resumed and relations have improved since the election of a Labor government in May 2022. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell visited China in May, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to travel to China at an undetermined date.

China scrapped import tariffs on Australian barley earlier this month, in the latest sign of improving ties.

Beijing imposed the charges in May 2020, accusing Australian exporters of dumping on the Chinese market. The move came as bilateral ties fractured when then-prime minister Scott Morrison called for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19. Beijing also restricted imports of other Australian goods.

Even as relations improve, the two countries face a range of issues. Ms Wong said the Australian government “holds deep concerns” in relation to two Australian citizens detained in China, journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun.

“We continue to advocate for their return to their families.”

Ms Wong said in the interview that she was keen to see more meetings between the countries’ foreign ministers.

Veteran Chinese diplomat Wang Yi returned to the role of foreign minister after the unexplained ouster of his successor, Qin Gang, just seven months into the job. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Key lessons from China’s weaponisation of trade against Australia
Australia calls for China to end trade curbs as barley tariffs lifted

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top