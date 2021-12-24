Australian researchers test nasal spray in fight against Covid-19

Scientists from the University of Melbourne and Monash University, in collaboration with Oxford University, believe the anticoagulant heparin can neutralise Covid-19 spike proteins. PHOTO: MONASH UNIVERSITY/TWITTER
Updated
2 hours ago
Published
7 hours ago

SYDNEY (XINHUA) - Biomedical researchers led by an Australian team are testing whether a nasal spray, generally used as a blood thinner, could also offer protection against Covid-19.

Scientists from the University of Melbourne and Monash University, in collaboration with Oxford University, believe the anticoagulant heparin can neutralise Covid-19 spike proteins, which is how the virus penetrates host cells and spreads the disease, according to an article published on Thursday (Dec 23) on the website of the University of Melbourne.

Heparin has many practical advantages being cheap, simple to administer and stable at room temperature.

The spray would be easy to use, with two puffs in each nostril, three times a day, said Professor Gary Anderson, the director of the Centre for Lung Health Research at the University of Melbourne.

As such, it would be ideal in addition to vaccines to protect vulnerable populations such as the elderly, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems and front-line health workers.

Explaining the drug's process, Prof Anderson said Covid-19 first infects cells in the nose by binding to heparan sulphate on the surface of nasal cells.

The spray has a very similar structure to heparan sulphate, "so it behaves as a decoy and can rapidly wrap around the virus' spike protein like a python", Prof Anderson said, adding that it worked on all known variants including Omicron.

"It is now essential that we test the actual effectiveness of heparin in the rigorously designed, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial as this will provide definitive evidence," he said.

The six-month heparin clinical trial will be held at the Northern Hospital in Melbourne, using an innovative monitoring and treatment platform that allows researchers to access and remotely treat patients within 24 hours of their diagnosis.

The six-month study is due to start in February 2022.

More On This Topic
WHO looking forward to oral, nasal Covid-19 vaccines
Russia to test Covid-19 vaccine in form of nasal spray
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.