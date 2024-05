SYDNEY – The revelation this week that India was behind a “nest of spies” disclosed in Australia in 2021 has been downplayed by government officials in both countries, in a sign of the deepening relationship between Canberra and New Delhi.

In 2021, the head of Australia’s domestic spy agency, Mr Mike Burgess, revealed that his agency had exposed a spy ring that had targeted politicians and police, but he refused to name which country it was from.