Australian police probe threatening letter to country’s largest mosque ahead of Ramadan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The letter sent to Lakemba Mosque in Sydney’s west on Feb 18 contained a drawing of a pig and a threat to kill the “Muslim race”.

– Australian police said on Feb 19 they had launched an investigation after a threatening letter was sent to the country’s largest mosque, the third such incident in the lead-up to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The letter sent to Lakemba Mosque in Sydney’s west on Feb 18 contained a drawing of a pig and a threat to kill the “Muslim race”, local media reported.

The police said they had taken the letter for forensic testing and would continue to patrol religious sites, including the mosque, as well as community events.

The latest letter comes weeks after a similar message was mailed to the mosque, depicting Muslim people inside a mosque on fire.

The police have arrested and charged a 70-year-old man in connection with a third threatening letter sent to Lakemba Mosque’s staff in January.

The Lebanese Muslim Association, which runs the mosque, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) it had written to the government to request more funding for additional security guards and CCTV cameras.

Some 5,000 people are expected to attend the mosque each night during Ramadan. More than 60 per cent of residents in the suburb of Lakemba identify as Muslim, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the recent string of threats.

“It is outrageous that people just going about commemorating their faith, particularly during the holy month for Muslims of Ramadan, are subject to this sort of intimidation,” he told ABC radio.

“I have said repeatedly we need to turn down the temperature of political discourse in this country, and we certainly need to do that.”

Anti-Muslim sentiment has been growing in Australia since the war in Gaza in late 2023, according to a recent report commissioned by the government.