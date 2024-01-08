Australian police bust native reptile smuggling ring

SYDNEY - An Australia-based criminal syndicate plotted to smuggle hundreds of native reptiles into Hong Kong as part of a murky trade in live animals, Australian police alleged on Jan 8.

Detectives began investigating the network in September 2023, after intercepting nine packages bound for Hong Kong with 59 live lizards stashed inside.

They allegedly discovered more than 250 lizards after searching a number of properties scattered across Sydney, as well as a small number of snakes and unhatched eggs.

Police said the captured reptiles were “kept in poor conditions” before they were “bound in small containers” to be sold in Hong Kong.

Photos taken by police show writhing lizards piled on top of one another in small plastic bins filled with soiled pellets.

Another photo shows a snake curled around a clutch of eggs in a clear plastic tub packed with wood chips.

Each lizard can fetch as much as A$5,000 (S$4,500) on the black market, police said, adding that the total haul seized had a street value of as much as A$1.2 million.

Police have charged three men – aged 59, 54 and 31 – who were allegedly involved in the “criminal syndicate”, as well as a 41-year-old woman.

Hong Kong is a major global transit point for the illegal trade in live animals, according to the World Wildlife Fund. AFP