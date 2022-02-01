Australian PM's approval rating lowest in 2 years

SYDNEY • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating fell to its lowest level in nearly two years as he faces heat just months out from a federal election over his handling of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus, a widely watched poll showed yesterday.

A Newspoll survey conducted for The Australian newspaper showed satisfaction with Mr Morrison's performance dropped 5 points to 39 per cent last month, the lowest level since March 2020, when he fielded criticism over his response to devastating bush fires.

Mr Morrison had enjoyed record ratings since then, after he shut down Australia's borders and unveiled several financial support schemes for people hit by Covid-19 lockdowns that had helped contain and deal with the rapid spread of the virus in the country.

But now Australia is grappling with its worst outbreak fuelled by the Omicron variant. Soaring case numbers are overwhelming hospitals and testing facilities as well as disrupting supply chains, resulting in bare supermarket shelves, angering Australians.

The poll also showed that popular support for Mr Morrison's ruling conservative coalition has slumped to the lowest levels since he became prime minister in 2018.

The Liberal-National Party coalition government continues to trail the opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis by 44-56, compared with 47-53 recorded last month.

If the poll result were replicated in an election, the centre-left Labor would win with "a sizeable majority", the survey showed, with the ruling coalition potentially losing up to 25 seats with a 7 per cent swing on the 2019 results.

Mr Morrison, who must call the federal election by May, still leads his rival, Labor leader Anthony Albanese, but the margin is now at 43 per cent to 41 per cent - a sharp turnaround from last month's 45 per cent to 36 per cent in favour of Mr Morrison.

For the first time, Labor was seen as the better party to lead Australia out of the pandemic.

The poll was based on surveys of more than 1,500 voters across the country.

REUTERS