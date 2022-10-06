Australian PM under pressure to scrap tax cuts for high earners after UK chaos

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing one of his biggest tests since he was elected in May, as he decides whether to proceed with an A$243.5 billion (S$223.5 billion) plan to deliver massive tax cuts that will mainly go to higher income earners.

The plan has led to comparisons with Britain, where a proposed spending package that included tax cuts for those on high incomes led to economic chaos and sent the pound crashing to record lows. The British government scrapped the tax cuts earlier this week, adding to speculation that Canberra may do the same.