Australian PM under pressure to scrap tax cuts for high earners after UK chaos

The tax cuts were introduced by the previous Coalition government in 2019 and were supported by Mr Albanese's Labor party. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing one of his biggest tests since he was elected in May, as he decides whether to proceed with an A$243.5 billion (S$223.5 billion) plan to deliver massive tax cuts that will mainly go to higher income earners.

The plan has led to comparisons with Britain, where a proposed spending package that included tax cuts for those on high incomes led to economic chaos and sent the pound crashing to record lows. The British government scrapped the tax cuts earlier this week, adding to speculation that Canberra may do the same.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top