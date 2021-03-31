Australian PM under pressure as politicians face #MeToo moment

When Australia's sports-obsessed Prime Minister, Mr Scott Morrison, attended a rugby league match in Sydney last Saturday, he presumably hoped it would relieve some of the pressure he has faced over his recent handling of concerns about the mistreatment of women.

But the visit only led to further criticism of Mr Morrison after a photograph emerged showing him chatting with the male players in the dressing rooms while a woman in the background appeared visibly angry.

The woman, Ms Tahleya Eggers, a sports scientist for the winning team, quickly posted a tweet to explain her anger, saying she was disappointed at Mr Morrison's refusal to attend a recent march to support women and gender equality. "I will not respect a man who has the time to shake hands of men who have won a football match but is 'too busy' to attend the March for Justice," she wrote.

Ms Eggers' message quickly drew thousands of likes and again prompted media headlines and commentary about the Prime Minister's approach to addressing the safety and treatment of women in politics. A journalist at the Women's Agenda website, Ms Madeline Hislop, wrote that the incident "gives us a clear indication of who Morrison sees as important and worthy of his time".

She wrote: "That Morrison so blatantly chose to prioritise football... speaks volumes about his disregard for actually improving the lives of women."

Despite quickly responding to the Covid-19 outbreak and steering Australia to a swift economic recovery, Mr Morrison now faces questions about his leadership following his apparent failure to judge the national mood. He seemed to respond slowly and weakly to a series of revelations involving alleged sexual assaults, harassment and inappropriate behaviour by male politicians and staff.

The allegations began last month with claims by a former coalition adviser that she was raped in a ministerial office by a colleague. This was followed by allegations that a senior Cabinet minister, Mr Christian Porter, raped a woman in 1988. Further allegations continued, leading to a #MeToo-type phenomenon involving the nation's male politicians and advisers.

Mr Morrison initially claimed he did not know about the rape of the adviser and stood by Mr Porter, refusing to hold an independent inquiry into the allegations.

As the nation's attention turned from the Covid-19 response to the treatment of women, Mr Morrison's approval ratings plunged. A Guardian Essential poll found his approval rating had dropped from 62 per cent to 57 per cent in the past two weeks. Notably, his approval remained steady among men but plunged from 59 per cent to 49 per cent among women.

Facing mounting pressure, Mr Morrison finally took decisive action on Monday. He announced a Cabinet reshuffle in which he moved Mr Porter to a new portfolio, promoted several women and set up a task force to address women's equality, safety and economic well-being.

Yet the scandals have continued.

The latest allegations involve a coalition MP, Dr Andrew Laming, who was accused of taking a photograph of a woman who was bending over in a store. Dr Laming has said he would not contest the next election, but Mr Morrison is now under pressure to dump the MP from the coalition.

The difficulty for Mr Morrison is that the loss of Dr Laming would jeopardise the coalition's razor-thin majority in the Lower House.

An editorial in The Age newspaper yesterday demanded that Dr Laming be dumped and accused Mr Morrison of avoiding "tough calls".

"This is a government rattled by how to lead the conversation, lurching from one announcement to the next," the newspaper said.

Until the scandals end - which currently seems unlikely - Mr Morrison will find it hard to revive his political fortunes.