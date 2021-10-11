Australian PM eyes accelerating international travel restart

SYDNEY • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that he is in talks with the New South Wales (NSW) state government in a bid to accelerate a plan to open international travel.

"The New South Wales government is looking at ways to fast track home quarantine in November and if that happens, we will be able to move to facilitate the opening up of the international border into New South Wales sooner," Mr Morrison said in a video posted on Facebook. "That would mean home quarantine for vaccinated Australians wishing to return home via Sydney, and giving the option for international travel for vaccinated Australians to leave and return."

While Mr Morrison did not give a timeline in the video for when the international border could be reopened, News.com.au reported that it understands the date being looked at is Nov 1.

The NSW government is working out details to resume international travel from the start of November, two weeks ahead of the mid-November date envisaged by the federal government.

According to a national plan, once 80 per cent of eligible Australians are fully vaccinated, the borders, which have been closed since March last year, will gradually reopen.

Nearly 62 per cent of all Australians 16 and older have received two vaccine doses.

This comes as state capital Sydney was set to reopen after months in lockdown, officials said yesterday, with businesses readying themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents from today.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 477 new coronavirus cases and six deaths yesterday, in an outbreak that has kept five million people in Sydney in a lockdown for 100 days.

But as the state has met the threshold of 70 per cent of its people fully vaccinated, it was ready to ease some curbs and reopen many businesses, said New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet.

"It's a big day for our state, and to everyone across the New South Wales: you've earned it," Mr Perrottet said yesterday. "It's been a hundred days of blood, sweat, no beers, but we've got it back in action tomorrow."

When asked what would be the first thing he does today, Mr Perrottet said: "I am going to get a haircut."

Local media reported that hair and beauty salons have been fully booked for weeks to come. "We have stretched their days and have opened up extra times in their diaries so that we can book our clients in as soon as we possibly can," Mr Joseph Hkeik, who runs several All Saints skin clinics in Sydney, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Many social distancing restrictions, however, and limits on public gathering will remain for weeks, Mr Perrottet said.

