Australian PM calls for May 21 election; trails in opinion polls

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison trumpeted the nation's economic strength yesterday as he called a federal election for May 21, hoping to defy opinion polls that indicate his ruling Liberal-National coalition is headed for defeat.

Launching the six-week campaign, Mr Morrison said Australia had avoided "nightmare scenarios" experienced by other countries since the pandemic and attempted to paint the opposition Labor party as a risk.

He urged voters to stick with his centre-right coalition as Australia grappled with global challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

"It (this election) is a choice between an economic recovery that is leading the world, and a Labor opposition that would weaken it," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We're not out of the woods yet and Australians know it. There's still a lot of uncertainty ahead."

Mr Morrison, who is 53, is seeking to become the first prime minister to win successive elections in almost 20 years, ending a tumultuous period in Australian politics.

He took office in 2018 after an internal Liberal party leadership change and went on to win an election in 2019 that he was widely expected to lose.

Still, his coalition rules with a narrow one-seat majority in Parliament and faces challenges in this year's campaign that will be difficult to overcome.

Unlike in 2019, Mr Morrison has experienced a bruising three years that will make it hard to paint himself as a fresh-faced, inoffensive family man.

Despite the country's strong economy and relative success in weathering the pandemic, he has been heavily criticised for the initially slow roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, his handling of deadly bush fires and floods, and his reluctance to adopt ambitious climate change targets.

He has also faced bickering within the coalition, including venomous claims from fellow MPs who have described him as a liar and a bully.