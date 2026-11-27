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The gas reservation scheme requires liquefied natural gas exporters to set aside up to 20% of their production for the domestic market starting in 2028.

SYDNEY - Australia’s Parliament on Nov 27 passed the centre-left Labor government’s gas reservation scheme, which will require liquefied natural gas exporters to set aside up to 20% of their production for the domestic market starting in 2028.

“PASSED: We’re keeping more gas here for Australians with a domestic gas reservation,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on social media following the Bill’s passage.

The Bill cleared the Senate on Nov 26 in a late sitting after the opposition Liberal-National coalition indicated it would not vote against the legislation, following Labor’s decision last week to exempt the state of Western Australia from the scheme. The lower house cleared the Bill on the morning of Nov 27.

Western Australia, which accounts for about two-thirds of Australia’s LNG exports, already operates its own 15% gas reservation policy and is not connected to the tightly supplied east coast gas market via pipelines or shipping links.

Roger Cook, Western Australia’s premier, has said the exemption would “give us certainty so we can continue to attract investment, bring on new gas supply, and create jobs”. REUTERS