Australian newswire AAP gets $5 million government bailout

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia's struggling national newswire was promised a A$5 million (S$4.9 million) government bailout on Friday (Sept 18), just days after launching a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to guarantee its survival.

The Australian Associated Press (AAP) had been facing an uncertain future since being abandoned by major shareholders - Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and broadcasting and newspaper group Nine Entertainment - in March.

The government's decision to step in to save the 85-year-old newswire was made because "public interest journalism is important now, more than ever", Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said.

He cited the outlet's critical role in safeguarding media diversity, in a country where most media is owned by a handful of companies, and its importance in covering regional news.

AAP relaunched earlier this year as a non-profit organisation with roughly half the staff, but had struggled as challenges in the media sector were compounded by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 crisis had "triggered unprecedented challenges" for Australia's media, Mr Fletcher said, "with severe declines in advertising revenue threatening the sustainability of many news outlets".