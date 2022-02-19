Australian miners thrive despite Chinese sanctions

A giant excavator loading a mining truck at an iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. PHOTO: REUTERS
For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
54 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - China has imposed a range of trade sanctions on Australia following a diplomatic fallout between the two countries, but this has not affected growing demand for Australia's mining products.

Australian miners have continued to thrive, partly because China's trade restrictions were largely confined to non-mining products such as wine, barley and beef. It avoided limiting its massive purchases of iron ore from Australia, which offers a reliable, high-quality supply. And while China effectively stopped buying Australian coal, it reportedly began allowing some purchases late last year as it faced domestic coal shortages and power blackouts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top