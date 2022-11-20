Australian minerals fuel Chinese technology, prompting calls to tighten supplies

SYDNEY - During the past two decades, Australia’s massive exports of iron ore have helped to fuel China’s infrastructure boom and led to Australia being known as “China’s quarry”.

Now, a new line of Australian resources is fuelling China’s technology boom.

In recent years, Australia has been exporting large volumes of lithium and other “critical minerals” such as cobalt and rare earths that have helped China become a major maker of electric vehicles, smartphones, batteries and solar panels.

Lithium is used in batteries, and cobalt is used in smartphones and laptops.

But Australia’s abundant deposits of these commodities have left it in an increasingly delicate position amid growing international efforts to try and break China’s dominance of the critical minerals sector.

Australia is the world’s top producer of lithium, accounting for up to 60 per cent of the global supply. It also has the world’s largest deposits of titanium and zircon, and is among the top five sources of cobalt.

But its efforts to process these minerals itself or to end China’s hold on the sector have been faltering. Chinese demand for critical minerals remains strong, and Australia has been largely willing to satisfy it.

Most of Australia’s lithium is currently sold to China, whose firms have stakes in Australia’s largest mines. The biggest lithium mine in the world, Greenbushes, in Western Australia, is majority-owned by a Chinese firm.

An Australian rare earths firm, VHM, recently made a deal to sell 60 per cent of its supply from a mine in the state of Victoria directly to China. Some analysts urged Canberra to scrap the deal, saying it was at odds with efforts to break China’s dominance of the sector.

“That monopolistic control of the market represents a vulnerability to our supply chains,” Dr John Coyne, from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told Sky News.

“We want our country to be more than miners.”

But the federal government has signalled that it will not block the deal, saying it was a matter for individual companies.

So far, Australia has firmly backed efforts by the United States, Japan and others to wean off the global reliance on China for processing and supplying critical minerals.

But Australia’s moves are threatening to further damage its tense relationship with China.

The government wants to curb reliance on China but has not ended Chinese investment, which is needed to grow Australia’s critical minerals sector.