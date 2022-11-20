Australian minerals fuel Chinese technology, prompting calls to tighten supplies

SYDNEY - During the past two decades, Australia’s massive exports of iron ore have helped to fuel China’s infrastructure boom and led to Australia being known as “China’s quarry”.
Now, a new line of Australian resources is fuelling China’s technology boom.
In recent years, Australia has been exporting large volumes of lithium and other “critical minerals” such as cobalt and rare earths that have helped China become a major maker of electric vehicles, smartphones, batteries and solar panels.
Lithium is used in batteries, and cobalt is used in smartphones and laptops.
But Australia’s abundant deposits of these commodities have left it in an increasingly delicate position amid growing international efforts to try and break China’s dominance of the critical minerals sector.
Australia is the world’s top producer of lithium, accounting for up to 60 per cent of the global supply. It also has the world’s largest deposits of titanium and zircon, and is among the top five sources of cobalt.
But its efforts to process these minerals itself or to end China’s hold on the sector have been faltering. Chinese demand for critical minerals remains strong, and Australia has been largely willing to satisfy it.
Most of Australia’s lithium is currently sold to China, whose firms have stakes in Australia’s largest mines. The biggest lithium mine in the world, Greenbushes, in Western Australia, is majority-owned by a Chinese firm.
An Australian rare earths firm, VHM, recently made a deal to sell 60 per cent of its supply from a mine in the state of Victoria directly to China. Some analysts urged Canberra to scrap the deal, saying it was at odds with efforts to break China’s dominance of the sector.
“That monopolistic control of the market represents a vulnerability to our supply chains,” Dr John Coyne, from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told Sky News.
“We want our country to be more than miners.”
But the federal government has signalled that it will not block the deal, saying it was a matter for individual companies.
So far, Australia has firmly backed efforts by the United States, Japan and others to wean off the global reliance on China for processing and supplying critical minerals.
But Australia’s moves are threatening to further damage its tense relationship with China.
The government wants to curb reliance on China but has not ended Chinese investment, which is needed to grow Australia’s critical minerals sector.
Australia’s Prime Minister, Mr Anthony Albanese, recently announced A$100 million (S$91 million) in funding to support the development of critical minerals projects in Australia.
The government is separately providing more than A$1 billion to support an Australian firm, Iluka, to develop a plant in Western Australia that can process rare earths, a group of metallic elements that are used to make electric cars, wind turbines and high-end defence hardware.
In October, Canberra and Tokyo signed an agreement to ensure that Australia provides Japan with adequate supplies of critical minerals. Australia has also backed the Minerals Security Partnership – an international partnership that aims to encourage cooperation to secure supplies.
But these moves have angered Beijing, which in November urged Australia to “play a positive role” in the global supply of critical minerals.
“No one should use the economy as a political tool or weapon, destabilise the global industrial and supply chains or punch the existing world economic system,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
Some analysts believe that Canberra should provide further funding to ensure that minerals are not just dug up, but also processed in Australia or by like-minded countries.
An Australian rare earths firm, Lynas, revealed in June that it had received US$120 million (S$165 million) from the US Department of Defence to build a plant in the US to process its raw product.
Australia’s former defence minister, Mr Kim Beazley, last week urged Canberra to work with Washington and London to develop rare earths processing as part of the trio’s three-way security pact, Aukus.
He said developing processing capability needed government support and “will not happen in the private sector (alone)”.
“We need to think of it in strategic, not commercial terms,” he told the InnovationAus.com website.
Australia has blocked several Chinese investments in critical minerals projects over concerns about China’s hold on the sector.
But Canada has gone further, recently ordering Chinese firms to sell their stakes in three Canadian lithium mining firms.
Canada’s move added to tensions with China – a reminder to Canberra that any further moves to counter China’s critical minerals dominance could lead to a sudden reversal of its warming relations with Beijing.