Australian media firms squeeze more out of Google

SYDNEY • Australia claimed an early win in a protracted licensing battle with Google yesterday, as media companies lined up to announce content deals with the United States Internet giant that were reportedly far more lucrative than those of their global rivals.

A month after the Alphabet-owned company threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia to avoid what it called "unworkable" content laws, the country's two largest free-to-air television broadcasters have struck deals collectively worth A$60 million (S$62 million) a year, according to media reports.

That dwarfs the US$76 million (S$101 million) Google will split between 121 publishers in France over three years, which averages US$209,000 a year per publisher.

The Australian deals come days before the government plans to pass laws that would allow it to appoint an arbitrator to set Google's content fees if it cannot strike a deal privately - a factor held up as a turning point for talks that stalled a year earlier.

"I don't think that they would have been able to get that sort of money if they had to follow the normal sort of negotiations with a company that's so powerful," said independent Internet analyst Paul Budde.

Though the individual deals mean Google avoids a government-appointed arbitrator with those companies, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would still press ahead with the law.

"None of these deals would be happening if we didn't have the legislation before the Parliament," he told reporters.

The local arm of Mr Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns two-thirds of Australia's major city newspapers, is yet to sign a Google deal.

Though specifics of the Australian deals have not been disclosed, smaller outlets that inked Google deals last year said they were approached individually by the company and asked to present their own valuation methods for content that would go on Google's "Showcase" news platform.

That contrasts with the French negotiations, which were conducted on behalf of publishers by a lobby group representing most major French publishers.

"The context of the (Australian) bargaining was very much one in which the government legislation was putting pressure on the digital platforms to come to the table, and that has strengthened the hand of publishers and contributed to these outcomes," said Mr Misha Ketchell, editor of The Conversation, an academic-focused website that signed a Google deal last year.

REUTERS