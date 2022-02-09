Australian leaders apologise for abuse in Parliament

CANBERRA • The leaders of Australia's Parliament have publicly apologised for the first time for a culture of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct, almost 12 months after the country was shocked by claims of rape inside the legislature.

Following a statement delivered by both houses of Parliament, Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued his own apology for the "exploitation, abuse, bullying and harassment" that led to "terrible, traumatic and harrowing experiences".

Mr Morrison said he was committed to changing the culture of the legislature: "Sorry is only the start, that is our promise to those who are here today and those who are watching across Australia."

Pressure has been growing inside Australia in recent years for greater female representation in political and economic life.

In the past 12 months, Australia's political scene has experienced a #MeToo moment, comparable to that which shook American power centres from Hollywood to Wall Street.

The televised statements were watched in Parliament by a group of whistle-blowers, including Ms Brittany Higgins who went public last year with claims that she had been raped by a colleague while working in Parliament. Her allegations sparked outrage across the country, and encouraged other female employees to come forward with their stories.

The apology was a rare bipartisan moment just months out from what is likely to be a fiercely fought election campaign.

Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese and Greens leader Adam Bandt joined Mr Morrison in offering their apologies and pledging action, while Mr Morrison directly addressed Ms Higgins in the gallery.

"I'm sorry to Miss Higgins for the terrible things that took place here. And the place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare," he said.

The statement was the first recommendation of a report delivered by Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins which found bullying and sexual harassment were widespread inside Parliament. According to the report, 63 per cent of female parliamentarians said they had faced sexual harassment, as well as 40 per cent of women working in parliamentary offices.

Dr Karen O'Connell from the University of Technology Sydney's Faculty of Law said that while statements from Australia's leaders were important, they needed to be "backed up with action" and policy reform. "What we truly need is that commitment to actual change," she said.

This is the first sitting of the year for Australia's Parliament.

