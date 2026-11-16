Australian lawmaker leaves hospital after losing legs in alleged attack

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Australian lawmaker Helen Haines in Canberra in 2022. She had both legs amputated after being rammed by a car outside her office in October.

SYDNEY – An Australian lawmaker said she was “full of gratitude” on Nov 16 as she was discharged from hospital following an alleged attack in October that resulted in her losing both legs.

Independent politician Helen Haines was struck outside her office in rural Australia, suffering grievous injuries that would eventually lead to the amputation of her legs.

The alleged attack has sparked much soul-searching in a country where political violence is rare – but where police have documented a steady rise in threats towards elected officials.

The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne said the 65-year-old had been discharged four weeks after she was airlifted in for emergency treatment.

“I am very pleased to confirm that I have moved into the rehabilitation stage of my recovery, which will continue in Melbourne for the immediate future,” she said in a statement.

“This is a really positive moment, and I am full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care I received at the Alfred and am receiving in this next stage.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was in regular contact with Haines and her family, and wished her the best for her recovery.

“We continue to provide support to Helen, her family, community and staff as she undertakes her rehabilitation,” he said in a statement.

Haines was standing near her car in the rural Australian town of Wangaratta when she was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser on Oct 19.

Police have charged 43-year-old Brendan Nugent with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, as well as the federal crime of harming a public official.

Haines entered Parliament in 2019 after working as a nurse and midwife, becoming known for stances such as cracking down on corruption and stronger climate action. AFP