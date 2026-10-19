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Australian lawmaker ‘critically’ hurt in attack, officials say

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Haines was hit outside her office in Wangaratta, just over 200km north-west of Melbourne, the police said.

Haines was hit outside her office in Wangaratta, just over 200km north-west of Melbourne, the police said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SYDNEY – Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines was deliberately struck by a car on Oct 19 and suffered “critical injuries”, the authorities said, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described as an attack.

Haines was hit outside her office in Wangaratta, just over 200km north-west of Melbourne, the police said.

The 65-year-old “suffered what has been described as critical injuries” in the attack, Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason said, without identifying the victim in line with police custom in Australia.

The 43-year-old male driver was detained by civilians, Mason said, and then arrested by the police.

“All of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends, her team, and her community at this extremely difficult time. We are praying for her full recovery,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told journalists.

The alleged attacker’s motive remained unknown, Albanese said, with the counter-terrorism squad activated.

“Helen Haines is incredibly hardworking. She is fiercely intelligent, but most importantly, she’s just a thoroughly decent human being,” Albanese said. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.