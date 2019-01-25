Australian heatwave hits record 49.5 deg C

ADELAIDE • Temperatures in southern Australia topped 49 deg C yesterday, shattering previous records, as citizens received free beer and heat-stressed bats fell from trees.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported temperatures of 49.5 deg C north of Adelaide, while inside the city, temperatures reached 47.7 deg C, breaking a record that had stood since 1939.

Adelaide residents are used to sweltering days during the Southern Hemisphere summer, but even they struggled with the oppressive temperatures.

More than 13 towns across South Australia state have smashed their own heat records.

The state's health authorities early yesterday reported that 44 people had received emergency treatment for heat-related illnesses in the past 24 hours.

"Remember to check on elderly friends, relatives and neighbours, and those who are unwell," the state emergency services tweeted.

The health authorities were also forced to issue a public warning to avoid contact with hundreds of heat-stressed bats falling from trees in parkland areas.

The authorities in central Australia said they had to cull more than 50 feral horses after finding 90 dead or dying wild brumbies near a dried-up waterhole.

Shocking images of dozens of dead horses strewn across the dry ground began to circulate on social media this week.

"With climate change well and truly upon us, we expect these emergencies to occur with increasing frequency, and nobody is truly prepared and resourced to respond to them," said Mr David Ross, director of indigenous representative body Central Land Council.

While thousands of people have flocked to the beaches to cool off in the surf, hundreds have taken to shopping centres to stay out of the heat.

At the Red Lion Hotel in South Australia, publicans gave a free beer to each of their patrons while the temperature remained above 45 deg C. Around 100 people lined up for more than an hour.

At Adelaide Zoo, tortoises have been getting cool water wipedowns, rock wallabies have been given ice to lick and hyenas have taken refreshing dips.

But the temperatures are also testing municipal services, with Sun City buses forced to cut their services, leaving commuters searching for trams or trains to get home.

Emergency services are on the alert as more than 13 districts are under threat of possible bush fires.

Meanwhile, a total fire ban was issued further south in the island state of Tasmania, where the authorities continued to battle blazes. Parts of the south-eastern state of Victoria were also sweltering through temperatures above 40 deg C.

