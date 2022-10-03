Australian govt slams Singtel's Optus for cyber-security breach

MELBOURNE - The Australian government on Sunday levelled its harshest criticism yet against Optus, the second-biggest telecoms company, for a cyber-security breach that affected the equivalent of 40 per cent of the country's population.

The government blamed Optus, owned by Singtel, for the breach, which affected 10 million accounts, urging the company to speed up its notification to 10,200 customers whose personal information was released in one of the country's biggest cyber-security breaches.

"We should not be in the position that we're in, but Optus has put us here," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told a televised news conference. "It's really important now that Australians take as many precautions as they can to protect themselves against financial crime."

Optus said on Sunday it was working closely with federal and state government agencies to determine which customers need to take any action but was still seeking further advice on the status of customers whose details had expired.

"We continue to work constructively with governments and their various authorities to reduce the impact on our customers," an Optus spokesman said. The spokesman did not respond to a question on whether Optus had identified how the breach occurred.

The company ran a full-page apology in major Australian newspapers on Saturday for the "devastating" breach that it first reported on Sept 22. An unidentified person later posted online that they had released personal details of 10,000 Optus customers and would keep doing so daily until they received US$1 million (S$1.4 million).

The Australian police's operation to find the person or people behind the breach at Optus is "progressing well", Ms O'Neil said, adding that the police would provide an update this week. However, she said Optus needed to step up its efforts to call, not just e-mail, people whose identification data was released online to let them know they are at risk. She urged those who had been notified to cancel their passports or other identification cards and get fresh identification documents as soon as possible.

"We know that Optus is trying to do what it can, but having said that, it's not enough," Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said.

"It's now a matter of protecting Australians' privacy from criminals."

REUTERS