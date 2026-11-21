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More than three-quarters of data centres set to be built around Australia’s biggest cities are at risk from stretched power grids and local opposition, Bloomberg has previously reported.

MELBOURNE – Australian energy authorities warned the government that its plan to attract more data centres to Victoria would present a “major structural challenge” to the southern state’s electricity system, The Age reported, citing official documents.

The newspaper, which obtained the documents under freedom of information laws, said Australian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action officials briefed the energy minister on their concerns in March.

The plan to attract up to A$25 billion (S$21.4 billion) of investment to the state could cause a “step change” scenario, a term used to describe a sudden surge in energy demand, the report cited the documents as saying.

The briefing included warnings that the government lacked oversight over how such projects would impact the grid and that there was growing concern from energy users over data centre expansion, according to The Age.

The government later approved plans to force power distributors to alert the energy minister before any grid connections were made for projects exceeding 30 megawatts, the report said.

More than three-quarters of data centres set to be built around Australia’s biggest cities are at risk from stretched power grids and local opposition, Bloomberg has previously reported. The situation is threatening the country’s ambition to become an artificial intelligence hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

I n October , Nextdc slashed its full-year earnings guidance by a third and placed development plans on hold after protests delayed power supply to one of its major projects in Melbourne. It has vowed not to develop sites near residential areas.

Speaking on News 24 on Nov 21 , the Housing Industry Association’s Chief Executive of Industry and Policy, Simon Croft, said data centres would be a big issue for the Victorian government in elections on Nov 28.

“Particularly some of the inner-city suburbs that are earmarked for some of those large data centres,” he said in the television interview.

In September, the Victorian government announced data centres would need to provide their own renewable energy supply. BLOOMBERG