Australian 'Egg Boy' not charged for scuffle with far-right senator

SYDNEY • An Australian teenager lauded worldwide for egging a far-right senator who made offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque attacks has been let off with a police caution for the incident.

William Connolly, 17, now better known as "Egg Boy", cracked an egg on the head of Mr Fraser Anning during a March 16 press conference, prompting the senator to hit him several times in the face.

A day earlier, the controversial politician had drawn international condemnation when he blamed last month's attacks - which left 50 people dead at two New Zealand mosques - on immigration.

William's act spawned viral memes and drew support from around the world, with a GoFundMe page raising more than A$80,000 (S$77,000) to help with legal fees and the procurement of "more eggs". The teen said he would donate the funds to the victims of the attacks.

Victoria police said yesterday that they had investigated footage of the incident and would not press charges against William.

"The 17-year-old Hampton boy has been issued with an official caution in relation to the incident," the state police said in a statement.

They said Mr Anning had also escaped charges.



"On assessment of all the circumstances, the 69-year-old's actions were treated as self-defence and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction."

Several men were seen pinning William to the ground after the egging. The police said they had charged a 20-year-old man with assault.

Mr Anning, who was elected in 2017 by a fluke of Australia's proportional voting system, has refused to apologise for his remarks and was last week censured for his "ugly and divisive" comments by his Parliamentary peers.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday named a Supreme Court judge to lead an inquiry into the massacre.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE