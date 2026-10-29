Australian defence chief says China military buildup creating ‘pressure’ in South-east Asia

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Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said he met the “Squad”, an informal group composed of Australia, Japan, the US and the Philippines, where they committed to greater defence policy coordination.

CEBU, Philippines - Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Oct 29 that China’s military build-up was creating a “condition of pressure” in South-east Asia, and urged allies and partners to deepen cooperation.

Beijing deploys hundreds of coast guard, navy and other vessels to patrol disputed areas of the South China Sea, which it claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that its position has no legal basis.

In July, Australia protested China’s test of a nuclear-capable missile in the South Pacific, calling the launch “destabilising”.

“We’re obviously seeing the biggest conventional military build-up that the world has seen since the end of the Second World War from China,” Marles told reporters on Oct 29 on the sidelines of a meeting of South-east Asian defence ministers in the Philippines.

“There’s not an explanation from China as to why it’s doing this, and all of that is creating the condition of pressure.”

Beijing’s growing assertiveness was “providing challenges” for Canberra, he added, saying Australia relied on maintaining the existing rules-based order.

“We need to be ensuring that how we understand the rules of the road continue to apply, because for a middle power like Australia, it is actually the rules which give us agency,” he said.

China’s growing assertiveness and militarisation of artificial islands in the South China Sea have spurred Canberra and Washington to deepen defence cooperation with some South-east Asian countries.

Marles said on Oct 29 that he met the “Squad”, an informal defence and security group composed of Australia, Japan, the United States and the Philippines, where they committed to greater defence policy coordination.

“I think the challenges that are being faced in this part of the world and the pressures that are being experienced are well understood by all four countries,” he said.

“Now is a time to double down on friends and to double down on neighbours, and to be working more closely together to provide for our collective security,” he added.

The Philippines, a close security partner of Australia, has been engaged in years of confrontations with China in the South China Sea.

China’s military and coast guard presence in contested areas of the critical waterway nearly doubled in September, Manila said earlier in October. AFP