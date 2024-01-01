Australian cycling champ Rohan Dennis charged over Olympian wife Melissa Hoskins’s death

SYDNEY - Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has been charged over the death of his Olympian wife, Australian media reported on Jan 1, after allegedly hitting her with a car.

Ms Melissa Hoskins, a retired track cyclist who represented Australia at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, died in hospital after suffering what police said were “serious injuries” on the evening of Dec 30, 2023.

Her husband Dennis, 33, is a highly regarded former professional who won the world time trials in 2018 and 2019, as well as a 2015 stage win in the Tour de France.

South Australia Police said a 33-year-old man, widely reported to be Dennis, had been charged with “causing death by dangerous driving” and “driving without due care and endangering life”.

“The driver is known to the woman,” police said, without confirming his name.

The international association of women cyclists said it was “shocked” to learn of Ms Hoskins’s death.

“We send our thoughts to those who love her, starting with her children, and were lucky enough to ride with her during an all too short life,” CPA Women said on social media.

Ms Hoskins, 32, rode in the Australian team that won the team pursuit event at the 2015 Track Cycling World Championships in France. AFP