Australian consumers cry fowl as lettuce shortage forces KFC to use cabbage

SYDNEY • Australia is facing a lettuce shortage that has led to soaring prices and even spurred KFC to put cabbage in its burgers.

The fast-food giant notified customers that it will use a blend of lettuce and cabbage throughout its restaurants, citing supply chain disruptions after heavy flooding across the east coast wiped out much of the lettuce crop earlier in the year.

The local price of the verdant leaf has soared by up to 300 per cent in recent months, forcing the fast-food chain to tweak the Colonel's recipe in some stores.

"We're experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we're using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice," the company said.

"The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There's four or five other things I would eat before cabbage It's such a weird choice," said one disgruntled tweeter.

"Feels like a sign of the apocalypse," said another.

Australian consumers have also been hit with exorbitant prices for the humble salad ingredient in the grocery aisles.

Shoppers are venting on social media about paying around A$12 (S$11.90) for a head of iceberg lettuce, as well as steeper prices for other produce, with costs upward of A$25 for a watermelon.

From lettuce to poultry, 2022 has seen no shortage of food supply hiccups.

It is at least the second time this year that KFC Australia has been left without a ready supply of key components for some of its most popular offerings. It had to cut menu items in January amid shortages of chicken.

The sticker shock for fruit and vegetables in Australia is mainly due to climate events such as flooding, according to government forecaster Abares.

The nation is still grappling with pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and persistent labour shortages, as well as access to important imported machinery.

"In normal times, fruit and vegetable prices tend to recover relatively quickly," Abares said in its quarterly outlook yesterday. "However, in 2022-23 almost all aspects of the supply chain are facing inflationary pressures." That puts Australia, a major agricultural exporter, in line with the rest of the world as food costs surge.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has snarled global supply chains and driven up the price of vital farming inputs, such as fertiliser and diesel.

A United Nations gauge of global food prices is near record-highs.

Consumer prices for fruit and vegetables in Australia rose strongly in the March quarter, by 4.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, according to Abares.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE