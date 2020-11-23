Australian businesses forced to adjust as China trade curbs bite

SYDNEY - Outside the small town of Quambatook on the grain-rich land of south-east Australia, Mr Brett Hosking runs a barley and wheat farm that has belonged to his family for about 110 years.

A fifth-generation farmer, Mr Hosking, 47, grew up on the 2,300ha farm and now runs it alongside his wife and four daughters.

The farm's main crop is barley, which is mostly exported and ends up on dining tables across Asia.

But this reliable trade has run into a sudden hurdle in recent months after the main buyer of Australian barley - China - imposed a hefty 80.5 per cent tariff amid a worsening dispute between Canberra and Beijing.

For Mr Hosking, the Chinese curbs led to a sudden drop in the price of his main crop. His farm produces about 1,500 tonnes of barley each year. The price has fallen from A$250 (S$245) to A$200 a tonne, costing him about A$75,000.

"When the tariffs were introduced, we saw an immediate drop in the price of barley," Mr Hosking told The Straits Times.

"It means there is less revenue to invest back in our business or our local community - into the footy (football) club, the church."

He said he was disappointed about the tariffs and the ongoing difficulties in the Australia-China relationship but was quickly adjusting. For next year's harvest, he is now considering growing less barley and more wheat, which is mostly sold to Indonesia and across South-east Asia.

"You feel very helpless when something like this happens," he said. "So, as a farmer, you focus on what you can change."

But the fallout from Australia's deteriorating relations with China has not just hurt barley growers. China has also targeted Australian beef, wine, seafood, coal, timber and cotton, causing concerns among farmers, fishermen and businesses across the country and threatening an estimated A$20 billion worth of exports. China is Australia's largest trading partner, accounting for 39 per cent of Australian exports last year.

The stand-off recently led to A$2 million worth of live rock lobsters being left on the tarmac at Shanghai Pudong airport after Chinese authorities blocked their entry. The delay forced the destruction of about A$100,000 worth of lobsters.

A ship of Australian timber was also recently delayed, wine orders cancelled and delayed, and a barley exporter was suddenly barred from exporting shipments.

Officially, China has largely claimed its measures are not retribution but are due to concerns about health or Australian trading practices. But its moves have widely been seen as reprisals following worsening ties between the two countries in recent years, especially since Canberra introduced laws to combat foreign interference - a move seen as aimed at Beijing.

Australia has also criticised Beijing's conduct in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea, and was one of the first to ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from involvement in its 5G network roll-out. Earlier this year, Canberra angered Beijing by calling for an inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an unusual move last week, the Chinese embassy in Canberra presented a journalist from Nine News with a list of 14 specific grievances against Australia. The list attacks Australia for blocking Chinese investments, accusing China of cyberattacks and featuring "antagonistic" coverage of China in the media.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly hit back, saying he wanted to improve ties with China but was not willing to compromise the nation's values or interests. "I'm not prepared to agree to a meeting on the condition that Australia compromise and trade away any of those things that were frankly listed in that unofficial list of grievances," he said.

China's recent trade measures have prompted calls in Australia to try to find new markets.

An expert on the Australia-China economic relationship, Professor James Laurenceson, said diversification will work for some sectors such as beef, where there is strong demand from countries such as the United States, Japan and South Korea. Other sectors, such as the lobster industry which sells 90 per cent of its product to China for strong prices, are more vulnerable, he said.

Prof Laurenceson said diversification was not the only option, suggesting that it may be sensible to set aside "resilience funds" to insure against a downturn.

"Yes, China can seek to punish Australian producers but Australian producers are not defenceless," he told The Straits Times. "I think you will see more and more Australian companies setting up resilience funds and quarantining profits - making hay while the sun shines, but with a clear idea that the sun may not be shining forever."

Sharing the same view on the resilience of Australian businesses, Mr Pat O'Shannassy, the chief executive of grain advocacy organisation Grain Trade Australia, said the barley tariffs had prompted growers to look for new buyers in Saudi Arabia and South-east Asia. He said the stand-off with China had increased risk and uncertainty for farmers, but "less than people might think".

"Growers will adjust," he told The Straits Times. "They might grow more of other crops. Farmers are pretty resilient."

He added: "They put up with droughts and floods and diseases - they are used to speed humps and will find a way to work their way through it."