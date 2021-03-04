Australian A-G denies rape allegation

PERTH • Australia's Attorney-General yesterday outed himself as the unnamed Cabinet minister accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, denying the decades-old allegation and seeking to draw a line under a crisis consuming the country's Conservative government.

After a speculation-filled week that has roiled Australian politics, Mr Christian Porter - the government's top lawyer and a former state prosecutor - tearfully denied any wrongdoing, saying "what is being alleged did not happen".

He stands accused of raping a fellow student in 1988 while they attended a debating competition at the University of Sydney.

The 50-year-old A-G insisted he would not step down, but would take a few short weeks off to deal with the mental strain caused by the allegations, while reportedly hiring a top defamation lawyer.

Mr Porter was forced to come forward after senior lawmakers received a dossier setting out the claims of the alleged victim, who died last year before making a formal complaint to police.

Her death is the subject of an ongoing coroner's investigation.

Although Mr Porter's identity as the accused was widely known, Australia's defamation rules had prevented media from naming him publicly.

The Western Australia representative has insisted that he was the victim of a "whispering campaign" and "frenzied politicisation" driven by the media.

"I did not sleep with the victim," Mr Porter said. "I remember the person as an intelligent, bright, happy person."

He added: "For the many caring family and friends who have asked me... over the course of the last week, 'Are you OK?' I have got to say... I really don't know."

Mr Porter appeared in front of the cameras a day after police said they found "insufficient admissible evidence to proceed" with a prosecution in the case.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had insisted that the allegations were a matter for the police, but there are now mounting calls for an independent investigation.

Mr Morrison's government has been rocked by a series of sexual assault scandals in recent months, including harrowing allegations that a young staffer was raped by a colleague in the parliamentary office of the now-Minister of Defence Linda Reynolds.

Ms Brittany Higgins, 26, said she was treated like a "political problem" when she reported the incident, which occurred just a month before the 2019 national election.

Mr Morrison had initially defended his government's handling of that crisis, but apologised amid growing public outrage.

Australia's Parliament has been repeatedly criticised for a toxic workplace culture that has spawned persistent bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct against women.

The ruling coalition also saw a spate of high-profile female politicians quitting Parliament ahead of the 2019 election and several citing bullying as a factor.

Last week, Ms Nicolle Flint, a prominent Liberal Member of Parliament who publicly complained about sexist abuse, said she would step down at the next election.

Mr Morrison has said that two female government officials will lead reviews into the sexual assault complaints process and workplace culture in the parliament.

But critics believe work needs to be carried out at arm's length from the government.

Women lawmakers from minor parties have written to Mr Morrison demanding an urgent external review of current policies and the setting up of an independent body to oversee future workplace complaints.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE