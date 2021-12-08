Australian govt officials will not attend Beijing Olympics, says PM Morrison

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australian government officials will not attend the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing next year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (Dec 8), joining the United States with a diplomatic boycott of the event.

Mr Morrison said the Chinese government has not yet made any attempts to respond to several issues raised by Australia including alleged human rights abuses.

“So it is not surprising therefore that Australian government officials would not be going to China for those games. Australian athletes will, though,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

The US on Monday said its government officials will boycott the Beijing Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities", just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the two superpowers.

China said the US will pay the price for its decision and warned of resolute countermeasures in response.

A formal boycott could further strain Australia's relations with China, its largest trading partner, which soured after it banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Beijing responded by imposing tariffs on several Australian commodities.