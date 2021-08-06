Australia will not bow to Chinese demands to restart talks, says foreign minister Payne

CANBERRA (REUTERS) - Australia will not accept Chinese demands to change policy in order to restart bilateral talks, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

"We've been advised by China that they will only engage in high-level dialogue if we meet certain conditions. Australia places no conditions on dialogue. We can't meet (their) conditions now," Ms Payne said in a speech late on Thursday (Aug 5) in Canberra. She was speaking at the annual meeting of the Australia China Business Council.

Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra called last year for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year.

China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including wine and barley, and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes.

When asked at the Thursday meeting if next year's Winter Olympics - to be held in Beijing - would be a good opportunity to "break the water", Ms Payne agreed, saying that she hoped the chance for a meeting was taken, News.com.au reported.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ms Payne's speech.

Despite the bilateral tensions, China remains Australia's largest trading partner.

In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A$149 billion (S$148.8 billion) worth of goods to China, down 0.6 per cent from the previous year, but exports have been supported by strong prices for iron ore, the largest single item in trade with China.