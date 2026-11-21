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AI agents are increasingly being designed to shop, make payments and manage money on behalf of users.

MELBOURNE – The Australian government says it is working to ensure competition laws are adequate to deal with an anticipated rise in consumers using personal artificial intelligence agents.

The government is “doing a whole lot of work to ensure that the competition laws keep pace in an AI age”, Andrew Leigh, assistant minister for productivity, competition, charities and treasury, told reporters in Canberra on Nov 21.

“We know more consumers are going to be shopping with AI agents – we’re looking at whether or not it’s important to update the laws there.”

AI agents are increasingly being designed to shop, make payments and manage money on behalf of users, with retail just one sector of among many globally confronting the reality of customers handing over decision-making to agents.

Their growing autonomy is forcing financial institutions to work out how much authority to give them and who is responsible for their actions.

Australians have been shopping online for years, leading to lower footfalls in established retail networks like David Jones, the department store group which has collapsed after almost two centuries in business.

Leigh said the government was considering issues such as personalised pricing, also known as surveillance pricing, where different prices can be set for consumers based on their individual data.

“Sometimes, that can lead to people paying higher prices,” he said, citing an example he had heard overseas of people being asked to pay more for a security product because their area was suffering from crime.

“We don’t want Australians mucked around by surveillance pricing, powered by AI,” Leigh said. “We want Australians to get the very best deal in the AI age.” BLOOMBERG