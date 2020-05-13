Australia Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tests negative for coronavirus

Frydenberg (left) delivers a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in March 2020.
Frydenberg (left) delivers a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in March 2020.
SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had tested negative for the new coronavirus after breaking into a sustained coughing bout while giving a speech to parliament on Tuesday about plans for an economic recovery from the pandemic.

"Yesterday. I was tested for Covid-19 out of an abundance of caution on the advice of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer,"Frydenberg said in a tweet on Wednesday (May 13).

"This morning I received the result of the test which was negative."

Frydenberg was advised to be tested for the new coronavirus by Australia's deputy chief medical officer as soon as he finished his speech to the parliament.

Australia's parliament resumed on Tuesday with a smaller number of lawmakers attending than usual in person, seated further apart, to reduce the chances of the spread of any infection.

 

