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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will also outline five other key forces reshaping the international order.

SYDNEY – Australia will treat artificial intelligence as a key challenge in its foreign policy, warning that the technology was reshaping society’s foundations and giving overseas actors new ways to interfere in its democracy.

In a major address to Parliament on Nov 24 setting out Australia’s changing foreign policy approach, Foreign Minister Penny Wong is expected to name AI alongside forces such as the growing influence of middle powers and strategic competition between the US and China.

“Technology is transforming the foundations and dimensions of economic and strategic power,” Wong will say.

“Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are spreading and disrupting faster than any previous revolutionary technologies – reordering our lives, economies and militaries in ways we cannot fully foresee.”

It comes after the Australian government announced earlier in November it would toughen its AI regulation, mandating companies report breaches and establishing a dedicated regulator for the technology, following revelations an OpenAI agent had breached the database of the country’s health system.

Citing recent foreign disinformation operations, Wong will also warn in her speech, titled “Securing Australia’s future in a changing world: Australian foreign policy for a new era”, that AI tools make interference in Australia’s democracy by foreign actors faster, cheaper and harder to recognise.

“We are strengthening our critical technology, infrastructure and cyber resilience, and legislating mandatory safety and security protections for every frontier AI company that operates in Australia,” Wong is expected to say.

While welcoming investment and innovation in frontier AI, she will say it must be “on terms that work for all Australians”.

Australia intends to help shape the race to develop advanced models by ensuring it “does not reward speed over prudence”, Wong is expected to say, drawing comparisons to nuclear non-proliferation and online safety.

“Australia is working with partners on AI safety, making it a shared, global endeavour... Australia has helped shape the international order before, in non-proliferation and in online safety. With artificial intelligence, we intend to do it again.”

Wong will also outline five other key forces reshaping the international order.

These include the changes in how the US and China define and pursue their interests, the influence of middle powers, the growing threat or use of force and coercion, and increasing difficulty in achieving collective international action. REUTERS