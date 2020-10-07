Australia to take on record debt over tax cuts, business support

Australia yesterday unveiled plans to take on record debt to fund tax cuts and business support as it charted a path to recovery from the devastating economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing its first annual budget since the Covid-19 outbreak, the ruling Liberal-National coalition tried to restore economic confidence despite its plans to take on spiralling levels of debt.

The budget deficit is set to be A$214 billion (S$208 billion) this year and the national debt expected to peak at A$966 billion in 2024.

In his budget speech in Parliament, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said: "There remains a monumental task ahead... Australia is up to the task… The Great Depression and two world wars did not bring Australia to its knees, neither will Covid-19."

The government's budget forecasts included some revealing assumptions about the future course of the pandemic.

It is assuming that an effective vaccine will be available by late next year.

Current travel curbs are expected to cause an overall outflow of people this year for the first time since 1946, with departures expected to exceed arrivals by 72,000.

The economy is expected to shrink by 3.75 per cent in 2020/21 before increasing - albeit off a low base - by 4.25 per cent next year.

Unemployment is expected to rise to 8 per cent later this year, before falling to 6 per cent by 2023.

Australia had enjoyed 28 years of consecutive growth before the pandemic plunged the nation into a recession.

But the economy has begun to recover, aided by China's continued demand for the nation's iron ore and by Australia's success in combating the Covid-19 outbreak.

As of yesterday, Australia, which has about 25 million residents, had recorded 27,174 Covid-19 cases and 895 deaths. There were 28 new cases yesterday, including 15 in the state of Victoria, which continues to impose harsh restrictions.

The budget focused on big-spending measures aimed at promoting business and consumer confidence. More than 11 million Australians will receive tax cuts of up to A$49 a week, which will be backdated to July 1.

An A$4 billion scheme will try to boost hiring of young workers by allowing employers to claim tax deductions of up to A$200 a week for each person they hire who is aged 16 to 35.

Businesses have also received tax incentives to make new investments which could help 3.5 million firms.

Business groups have largely welcomed the budget, saying its targeted spending would help to boost investment and assist employers to create jobs.

Ms Jennifer Westacott, chief executive of the Business Council of Australia, said: "The budget goes a long way to restoring hope and giving us confidence that we can come back stronger and better than before as we combat an unprecedented global downturn."

But welfare groups criticised the failure to compensate for the planned removal later this year of additional benefits that have been given to welfare recipients to help them cope with the effects of the pandemic.

Economics commentator Ross Gittins praised the decision to boost spending, but he criticised the focus on cutting taxes, saying this would do little to assist jobs or retail spending.

"This tax cut is much more about political popularity than getting the economy out of recession," he wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald.