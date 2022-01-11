Australia to 'push through' Omicron outbreak as cases cross one million

SYDNEY • Australia must "push through" the fast-moving Omicron outbreak, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said, as infections surpassed one million, more than half in the past week alone, putting a strain on hospitals and supply chains.

Although the country's aggressive lockdowns and tough border controls kept a lid on infections earlier in the pandemic, Australia is now battling record infections in its effort to live with the virus after higher vaccination rates.

Growing hospital admissions have forced officials to restore curbs in some states, as businesses grapple with shortages of staff because of sickness or isolation requirements.

Mr Morrison, facing pressure at the start of an election year, plans changes to isolation rules to allow work in food production and distribution by those who have been in close contact with asymptomatic infections.

"Omicron is a gear change, and we have to push through," the Prime Minister told a media briefing in Canberra yesterday.

"You have got two choices here: You can push through or you can lock down. We are for pushing through."

Mr Morrison, who will submit his proposals to state leaders at a meeting of the national Cabinet this week, plans to eventually widen the changes to transport and other key sectors.

Even though Australia was dealing with serious volumes of cases, health systems were coping, he added.

More than 3,500 people are in hospital, up from about 2,000 a week ago.

Data from a Reuters tally showed that Australia's coronavirus infections crossed one million yesterday, with more than half in the last week alone.

Supply issues could persist for another three weeks, said supermarket chain Woolworths, where one in five employees is in quarantine.

Australia's coronavirus death toll stands at 2,387. The Omicron wave has caused fewer deaths than previous outbreaks, with 92 per cent of people over 16 years old having received two vaccine doses.

As the country's booster programme gathers pace, Australia began rolling out from yesterday inoculations with Pfizer's vaccines for children aged five to 11.

REUTERS