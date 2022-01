Australia to push on with reopening despite record cases

SYDNEY • Australia's government said the milder impact of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 meant the country could push ahead with plans to reopen the economy, even as new infections hit a record of more than 37,000 and the number of people hospitalised rose.

Record daily case numbers were reported yesterday in the states of Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania, as well as the Australian Capital Territory.

In New South Wales, there were 20,794 cases - higher than Sunday's figure, but below the daily record of 22,577 set on Saturday - with testing numbers lower at the New Year holiday weekend.

The national daily total hit a record of more than 37,150 cases, exceeding Saturday's 35,327 cases, with Western Australia and the Northern Territory still to report.

Eight deaths from Covid-19 were reported yesterday, taking the national toll from the pandemic to more than 2,260.

"We have to stop thinking about case numbers and think about serious illness, living with the virus, managing our own health and ensuring that we are monitoring those symptoms and we keep our economy going," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Channel Seven.

Hospitalisations rose to 1,204 in New South Wales, up by more than 10 per cent from Sunday and more than three times the level on Christmas Day.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the advice to the government was that the Omicron strain was more transmissible but also milder than other variants, which reduced the risk to both individuals and the health system.

Mr Michael Bonning, chairman of the Australian Medical Association's New South Wales Council, said the significant increase in hospitalisations, combined with the peak holiday period and the number of health workers exposed to Covid-19, was putting pressure on capacity.

"With both the Christmas period and with hospital workers being furloughed due to their close contact status... we are finding that it is becoming quite difficult to staff, especially critical areas of hospitals," he told ABC Television.

Late last month, the government changed its advice on when people should get a free polymerase chain reaction test for Covid-19, and is calling for greater use of antigen rapid tests (ARTs), in part to relieve pressure on testing capacity.

But ARTs are in short supply, and Mr Morrison said the government would not cover the cost for people to test themselves, which he put at A$15 (S$15).

"We are at another stage of this pandemic now, where we just can't go round and make everything free," he said.

Speaking on The Today Show yesterday, the Prime Minister said he was feeling "totally fine" and had not had the need to take a Covid-19 test, after a positive case was detected at his Sydney residence.

He said he was exposed to the positive case at a news conference held outdoors last Wednesday.

The New South Wales state health department has advised the Prime Minister to be on alert.

"I am totally fine," said Mr Morrison, who has had three vaccinations. "Just like everyone else in these situations, you monitor, there was no need for me to take a test. I am not symptomatic."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG